Local artists at the Walter Baker Artist Lofts are offering introductory music classes in ukulele, guitar, and ensemble playing for all ages.
This is an opportunity for participants to experience learning and music making in a beautiful space, namely the Common Room of the Walter Baker Building on 1231 Adams St. in Dorchester.
New classes begin in November, just in time to play the all-time favorite holiday songs and join the annual Holiday Stroll in Historic Lower Mills after Thanksgiving.
Since launching the weekly group play and sing along sessions in January 2018, Anne Ku has been giving workshops to introduce the ukulele, an instrument she picked up while she was teaching music in Hawaii.
Ku has developed a new curriculum for the complete beginner that is being used in courses at various adult education centers in and around Boston and has been published in a new book she authored.
Robert Bekkers, another resident in the building, conducts the Boston Guitar Orchestra, an amateur community-based orchestra of the Boston Classical Guitar Society. The ensemble rehearses in the building and performs before concerts of visiting international artists in central Boston.
Bekkers, who received his Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the New England Conservatory, will be giving courses in ensemble playing and jazz guitar in November.
To register for the following courses, visit http://www.anneku.com/ukulele/.
“Introduction to Ensemble Playing” (four sessions for $99) will be taught Tuesday evenings from 6 to 7:15 on Nov. 5, 12, 19, and 26
“Beginning Jazz Guitar” (four sessions for $99) will be taught Tuesday evenings from 7:15 to 8:30 on Nov. 5, 12, 19, and 26.
“Learn to Uke!” ($35) will be the first workshop for complete beginners. Participants can choose one of the following dates: Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 9 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; or Sunday, Nov. 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
A Beginning Ukulele Course after “Learn to Uke!” (four sessions for $99) will be taught Wednesday evenings from 6 to 7 on Nov. 20 and Dec 4, 11, and 18.
