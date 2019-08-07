100 Women Who Care Milton, a philanthropic group of Milton women supporting non-profit organizations serving surrounding communities, is scheduled to meet on Sept. 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. at 10 Bassett St. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The group’s mission is to reach out and help communities by finding at least 100 women who want to make an impact by coming to quarterly events and pledging $100 at these one-hour meetings to support a local charity.
At each meeting, an opportunity is provided for three members of the group to present a five to 10 minute description of a local 501(c)(3) organization in need. After this, all members vote on a charity they wish to support. The winner is announced and a check is forwarded to that charity. At the following meeting, the winning organization tells the group how the money has been used and what impact this had on the community and the charity.
