This summer, Sara Truog is leading a “Readers’ Theatre Club” for students entering Grades 2 through 4. Readers’ Theatre is a type of drama performed by participants who read from a script and do not have to memorize lines. The next session will be on Monday, July 29 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Students must be fluent readers who have completed the first grade. Registration is required.
Dance, laugh, and see yo-yo tricks with Brett Outchcunis during an “Ooch Yo-Yo” program, funded by the Friends of the Milton Public Library and designed for participants aged 6 and up, on Monday, July 29 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. No registration is required. Enjoy a story and make a tasty treat with Debbie Alsebai of Kidz Cooking during a “Cooks & Books” program for participants from kindergarten to Grade 5 on Tuesday, July 30 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Registration is required.
The Jumping Fleas Uke Group for Grades 3 through 5 will meet on Wednesday, July 31 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Registration is required. Some ukuleles will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own.
It will be storytime for all ages at the Milton Farmers’ Market on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 4 to 4:30 p.m., rain or shine. Parents/caregivers must remain with and look after their children since this is not a drop-off event. No registration is required.
During a drop-in program for ages 3 to 6 on Friday, Aug. 2 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., participants can make stem crafts/straw rockets, with materials provided.
A family film, the PG-rated “How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World” (running time: 98 minutes), will be shown on Friday, Aug. 2 at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.