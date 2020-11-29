James J. Kackley, 66, of Milton passed away on Nov. 17, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Chelsea, Jim was raised in Scituate and graduated from Scituate High School and University of Massachusetts Amherst. He worked for Thomson Safaris in Watertown in the Family Safari Adventure Group and later worked in the FOTZ, Friends of Tanzania Division, before retiring.
Jim was a devout Catholic who enjoyed saying the Rosary daily and was a supporter of the Friends of the Unborn. He enjoyed traveling and skiing in the White Mountains and taking a yearly family vacation to Nickerson State Park in Brewster.
Beloved husband of Kim L. (Canfield) Kackley, he was the father of Christian J. Kackley and Joshua W. Kackley, both of Milton; and brother of Mark Kackley of Charlton, Ann Kackley of Marshfield, Stephen Kackley of North Conway, New Hampshire, Matthew Kackley of Wellesley, and Edward Kackley of Milton.
Jim is also survived by his father-in-law Robert Canfield of St. Louis and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Mary of the Hills Church in Milton. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Jim’s memory to the Friends of the Unborn at www.friendsoftheunborn.org.
