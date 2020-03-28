With the recent statewide school closure, the Milton Public Schools (MPS) are working to support its food insecure students.
As this service falls under the same regulations as grocery stores and other essential services, it will be available throughout the school closure.
Director of Food Services Jackie Morgan and her team began planning as soon as a possible school closure was discussed. Their goal is to support students during this global health crisis who rely on school breakfast and lunch each week in a way that is efficient and easy for families while also maintaining safe practices for staff.
After serving to-go breakfasts and lunches on designated days since March 18, the Milton Public Schools decided to move to a new format to better accommodate families’ schedules.
Effective Wednesday, March 25, families can pick up five days of breakfasts and lunches at one time. Pick-up times are from 8 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. at both the Tucker Elementary School (behind the school) and Milton High School (on the Canton Avenue side of the building).
These five-day, to-go bags will contain low-sugar cereal, shelf-stable milk, sunbutter and jelly sandwiches, grilled cheese sandwiches, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, and snack bags.
Any Milton family is welcome to pick up a weekly to-go bag as the goal is to support any food insecure student.
Last week, the MPS Food Service staff served 192 breakfasts and 192 lunches over two days. This change to one day of distribution is designed to be a safer way to get more food into the homes of food insecure students while also minimizing contact between the MPS Food Service staff and MPS families.
If you have a hardship and are in need of more convenient hours for pick up, contact Morgan via email at jmorgan@miltonps.org or by calling 617-898-1051.
