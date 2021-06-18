It was the start that first year head coach Emma May and Wildcats softball deserved after what happened last year.
When the season got underway on May 6, the Milton High School Athletics Hall of Famer and her squad were more than ready and soon became a team that demanded respect around the Bay State Conference.
Milton defeated guest Weymouth on opening day, jumping out front early and rolling the rest of the way.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.