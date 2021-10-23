(Editor’s note: This is the first in an occasional series about the housing market in the community.)
Each Christmas, Laura and John Cahill drove their two daughters through the streets of Milton to see the Christmas light displays.
“In reality, we were looking at my mom’s listings,” Carolyn Cahill says with a laugh.
Her mother’s business was always part of the family fabric.
“When I was little, we had strict instructions to answer our home phone in the most pleasant way possible,” she says. “And if it was a client, we had to take down the name, address, and phone number in writing that was legible.”
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.