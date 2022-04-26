Milton’s small businesses can apply for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants of up to $50,000 through a new town initiative.
The Select Board has approved spending up to $500,000 from the $5.3 million that the town is set to receive from the federal government to help with pandemic relief as dispersed through Norfolk County Commissioners.
Small Business Assistance Grants (SBAG) Program will provide limited financial assistance to eligible small businesses in Milton, to help mitigate the negative financial impacts resulting from the pandemic, according to the town.
Some business owners who expressed interest in the program said that they will need all the support they can get in order to survive the devastating financial impact of COVID-19.
Finance Director Karen Preval said that the applications would be available on the town’s website starting April 1 and applications will be accepted through June 30.
She cautioned at a recent Select Board meeting that applications will need to go through a vetting process at both the town and county levels.
“It’s not something that businesses are going to receive money in a month,” Preval said.
She said she is prepared to work closely with the firm of CliftonLarsonAllen(CLA), which is reviewing the applications for the county.
Preval said the program will be advertised through Joe Parlavecchio of the Milton Chamber of Commerce and she plans to give monthly updates on the number of applicants.
Select Board member Arthur Doyle said he was pleased to have the dual application process that he believes will lead to a very thorough review.
At an earlier meeting, Sarnia Etienne-Dupie, whose family runs Dave Dupie Electrical in Milton, said that their company “was devastated for an entire year” during the pandemic, and the prospect of funds “gives us hope that we might keep our business afloat.”
She said hers and other local businesses “need any help we can get.”
Applications are available on the town’s website: https://www.townofmilton.org/.
