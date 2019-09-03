Tremont Credit Union hosted its 3rd Annual Boston Public Schools Teacher Classroom Scholarship. The credit union offers three scholarships for dedicated professionals who demonstrate commitment to their students and bring something extra special into their classrooms. The scholarship was designed to help ease the burden and expense of Boston teachers, who on average, spend $1,000 personally on their students and classroom needs.
Teachers were nominated by colleagues, friends and family members who believe these teachers go above and beyond, standing out from all the rest. This year, the credit union received 900 nominations and nearly half accepted and presented an application. A selection committee evaluated and narrowed it down to the top ten using a scoring rubric. The top ten highest scored nominees were announced, and public voting took place. The teachers who received the greatest cumulative votes were awarded scholarships for their classrooms. This year’s winners are:
1st Place Recipient – Heather Mook, a special education teacher at Ohrenberger School in West Roxbury received a $1,500 scholarship
2nd Place Recipient – Tawonia Queeley, an early education teacher at Ellison/Parks School received a $1,000 scholarship
3rd Place Recipient – Felicia Andre, an ELA Enrichment teacher at Community Academy of Science & Health received a $500 scholarship
For more information, please call 781.843.5626 or visit tremontcu.org.
