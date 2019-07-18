The Knights is a 14 and under baseball team that competes in the Super Division of New England AAU. The team is made up of 13 Milton residents who under the tutelage of Head Coach Tim Finnegan and Assistant Matt McDougal were able to finish the regular season 10-4. Once in the playoffs they hit their stride going 4-0 in the playoffs scoring 36 runs and giving up only 9 to win the Championship!
New England AAU Baseball is comprised of 100+ teams throughout all New England States. With the New England title, the Knights have qualified for the AAU National Championship in Dothan, Alabama.
