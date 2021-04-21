The stage is set for a full fledged annual Town Meeting on May 3 with a warrant full of about 36 items dealing with Milton’s finances leading the list.
Another dozen articles delve into proposed changes in town zoning by-laws, producing more attractive property tax deferrals for some senior citizens, and authorizing the Select Board to purchase property for a new East Milton fire station.
Also included are three citizens’ petitions.
The meeting, which will get underway at 7:30 p.m.and is likely to continue for several sessions, will again be remote, held over the Zoom platform.
Read more of this story in the edition of the Milton Times available on April 22. Subscribe here to read the entire story and support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.