At 8:52 a.m. on April 5, Glover Elementary School Principal Karen McDavitt raised her fist in victory and cheered, “All my kids are here. All right.”
With that, the principal of a school with nearly 600 students quickly dropped her post directing traffic and hustled inside to start morning announcements for the first full week of in-person classes in more than a year.
The roughly 2,000 students in Milton’s four elementary schools were invited back inside schools for full days, five days a week.
