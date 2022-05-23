The two-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd will be marked by a vigil on May 25 from 6 to 6:30 p.m. outside of the Parkway Methodist Church on Blue Hills Parkway.
This event is intended to keep alive the commitment to justice by reflecting on this tragic anniversary.
The vigil is being organized by Courageous Conversations Towards Racial Justice and community partners.
This is the third year in which the group has organized similar events. The March for George and Justice in 2021 from Milton to Mattapan was attended by hundreds. Three standouts were held in 2020 bringing 3,000 people to the parkway.
For more information, go to courageousconversationsmilton@gmail.com.
