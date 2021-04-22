Milton streets will be looking a little shadier as the town enters its 360th year under a plan put forward by a group of residents.
The Shade Tree Advisory Committee (STAC) alerted the Select Board of its plans to have 360 new trees planted along local streets by the town’s 360th anniversary event in 2022.
Laura Beebe of STAC said the official title will be the 360 Tree Initiative to combat the loss of trees that has happened at a significant level for many years.
