While the Board of Appeals gets ready to complete hearings on two major Chapter 40B projects, its marathon schedule is set to continue into the fall as it takes up at least four more proposed affordable housing developments pending before the town.
The board is expected to close the public hearings on the comprehensive permit for the Ice House Project at 485-487 Blue Hills Parkway on Aug. 19 and for the renovation of the McGinley Mansion at 582 Blue Hill Ave. by the end of September.
