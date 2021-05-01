A smorgasbord of 48 articles is set to come before Town Meeting starting on May 3, including three citizens’ petitions, a request to buy land for a new East Milton fire station, and 36 items dealing with town finances.
Only one of the three articles submitted by citizens’ petition has won a favorable response from town officials. It would clear the way for the construction of 36 more affordable housing units at Winter Valley for senior citizens.
