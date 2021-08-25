Milton has received another setback in its legal fight against the 40B development at 711 Randolph Ave., which was known as Meg Lane when it first came before the town in November, 2014.
Land Court Judge Robert B. Foster on July 30 issued a decision that upholds the ruling of the state Housing Appeals Committee (HAC) that set the number of units allowed at 90 units.
The recent development in the six-year court challenge included a small victory for Milton with respect to guaranteeing the long term affordability of the project.
