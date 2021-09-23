The Board of Appeals has received its seventh comprehensive permit application, this time for 40 residential units at 728 Randolph Ave.
USC LLC, which lists principal Rob Celiberti of Medford as its principal, formally filed the request for the construction of the Residences at Quarry Hills with the board under the affordable housing provisions of state law Chapter 40B on Sept. 2, according to filings on the town’s website.
The site at 728 Randolph Ave. was given preliminary site approval from MassHousing in June, and town officials had said the receipt of the application was expected.
A single-family home, accessed by a driveway, is currently located on the 1.6 acre wooded site that also contains significant areas of ledge. It is next to the former dump access road where the new animal shelter is slated to be built.
