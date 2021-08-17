A candlelight vigil in observance of the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks will be held on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
The Select Board is also hosting a bloodmobile as part of the remembrance from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.
The Select Board unanimously supported these two events that will honor the police, fire, and general public who lost their lives in the attack.
Select Board Chair Katie Conlon said that holding the vigil on the 10th will allow people to take part in state and federal observances that are being planned for Sept. 11.
Conlon and Town Administrator Mike Dennehy said that many groups have offered to take part in the observances, including the area clergy as well as the town’s fire, police, and veterans departments.
