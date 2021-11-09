A year ago, Domenic Franceschelli had never run more than two miles at a time even though he was always inspired by those who ran the Boston Marathon in memory of his son.
About this time last year, Franceschelli said he had a dream about Joey, who died of cancer at age three and a half, that changed everything.
“Joey came to me in a dream about a year ago. We were playing baseball and he said to me, ‘Dad, are you going to run?’ I didn’t know exactly what he meant but I took it that I should run the marathon,” he said in a recent interview at his home.
Franceschelli started training and at age 62 recently completed the Boston Marathon with a team from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
