Every day, Noreen Dolan of the Milton Residents Fund (MRF) said that people in need are reaching out for help.
Sometimes a Milton family is facing a gas or electricity shutoff or have no heat but have no money to buy fuel oil.
Added to that is the stress the family feels for the upcoming holidays, where the cost of winter boots and coats as well as toys for their children is prohibitive.
What’s heartening, Dolan said, is the generous response from Milton that extends well beyond her organization.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.