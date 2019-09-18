Milton Porchfest, a family-friendly event where local musical acts perform for free on porches and in yards of residents living in the Columbine-Cliffs area along Eliot Street, is set for Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1 to 6 p.m. This is the third year of Milton Porchfest.
There will be about 55 performers, many of them current or former Milton residents, at 30 different locations this year. Those who hope to rock or hear singer-songwriters will have plenty of options, as will those looking to revisit punk days or check out the local ukulele scene. There are also opportunities to hear trios of jazz and classical music, steel drum songs, rockabilly, ska, electronica, and Irish performers.
The final bands of the night will perform on Allen Circle, right in the middle of the Porchfest area.
For more information, including a map and a lineup of the performers and musical genres, visit http://www.miltonporchfest.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.