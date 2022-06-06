The anticipation grew among the group of children and adults gathered under the tall trees at a traffic circle called Acorn Island. A fire truck, police officers, and school officials added to the Friday afternoon excitement.
It was when Hannah Serpa arrived in her mom’s car at the tiny traffic circle near her home that the party began.
Representatives from the Make-A-Wish Foundation hustled to keep pace with the group of children that moved rapidly up Rose Street to the next clue.
Once the kids realized the next clue would bring them to seven-year-old Hannah’s backyard, the walkers broke into a full run and made a beeline for the amazing “wish” they all knew was waiting.
