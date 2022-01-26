A group of 11 abutters and neighbors of the 40B development at 582 Blue Hill Ave. has filed suit in Norfolk Superior Court to appeal the Board of Appeals’ Dec. 15 decision that allowed the 84-unit development to go ahead.
The lawsuit that asks that the decision be annulled was filed by attorney Dan Hill, who represented a group of residents during the Comprehensive Permit review.
The lawsuit filed on Jan. 4 seeks to “restrain imminent danger to the environment” through violations of the state Wetlands Protection and Clean Waters Acts, as well as the federal Clean Waters Act and the town’s Stormwater Management bylaw.
