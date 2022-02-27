After a highly charged public hearing, the Planning Board reaffirmed its split vote to have the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) bylaw go before Town Meeting on March 14.
The 3 to 2 vote was taken at a second public hearing on Feb. 8 that generated charges that those objecting to the bylaw are part of a systematic discriminatory attitude in town that would unfairly restrict access to housing.
