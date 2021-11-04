As a young girl, Helene Sansoucy created mockups of a newspaper about her neighborhood in Southbridge.
“I loved putting them together,” she said. “I would have my sister pose as famous celebrities and crop it so her head wasn’t showing. When you’re eight years old, you can stretch the truth.”
Sansoucy went on to have a career that always wound its way around newspapers, books, and publishing.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.