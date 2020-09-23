A picnic concert is scheduled for Oct. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hutchinson’s Field on 208 Adams St. Registration must be done by Sept. 30.
Join the Trustees, Steel & Rye, and local Afropop group Kina Zoré for a fun sunset picnic. Enjoy live music, local food, and open space in which to spread out and dance.
Boston-based Afropop group commands the dance floor with earthy-yet-electric African rhythms that echo from frontman Helder Tsinine’s hometown of Maputo, the capital of Mozambique. Kina Zoré produces a sound that combines brass, vocals, and polyrhythms with social messages.
Two time slots are being offered to stay within event size limits: select 5 to 6:30 p.m. or 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. when you register. The rain date is Oct. 2.
Buy your tickets and order food by Wednesday 9/30 at https://bit.ly/hutchpicnics.
Steel & Rye is offering fresh, family-friendly meals for pre-order when you register and no-contact pick-up when you arrive at the field. Menu options include lobster rolls, rice bowls, fried chicken sandwiches, salads, grilled cheese, and much more.
Order food when you register, by Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. (none will be sold on-site). Non-alcoholic beverages will be available for sale both when you register and at the event. Bring your own reusable water bottles to reduce waste. Picnic blankets, lawn chairs, and flashlights are encouraged.
Pre-registration is required. Walk-ins cannot be accepted due to current state mandates on outdoor group sizes. No restrooms are available on site. Masks must be worn by all attendees over 2 years old unless you are stationary in your designated picnic spot. All participants are expected to maintain 6-foot distancing from anyone who is not part of their household.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.