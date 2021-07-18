Two sugar maple trees that have graced the edge of Town Hall green for the past 100 years are failing and will be taken down, one as soon as possible.
Milton Tree Warden Branch Lane told the Select Board on June 23 that the trees that flank the Baron Hugo Gazebo, a popular gathering spot for town functions, are at the end of their lives.
He called one of them a “hazard tree” at this point.
