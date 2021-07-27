Milton officials recently received a setback in proposed solutions for dispersing the impact of heavy airplane traffic that plagues areas of Milton under the 4R approach runway.
At a Massport Community Advisory Committee (MCAC) meeting on June 24, the town’s hope that other communities would agree voluntarily to share some of the burden for overflight traffic from Boston Logan International Airport was not supported.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.