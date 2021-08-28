It’s been a turnaround for the ages.
A team that was tied for dead last a season ago, the Al Thomas Athletics Baseball Club, has crawled its way back to the top of the Yawkey League standings and is headed to the league finals after defeating the East Boston Expos in the semi-final round.
As a result, the A’s are now just two wins away from completing one of the greatest (if not, the greatest) worst-to-first stories in Massachusetts amateur baseball history.
