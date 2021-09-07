It’s finally happened. After years of waiting, years of near misses, years rebuilding and uncertainty, and a season removed from a forgettable two-win campaign, the Al Thomas Athletics are back on top of the Yawkey League. With a 6-3 win over the Brighton Black Sox on Aug. 25 the A’s completed a four-game sweep of the series that captured the historic franchise’s third YBL title and first since 1993.
