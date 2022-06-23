On June 9, Town Meeting voted to hear Article 47 out of order at the request of Gerard Burke, the first signatory of the petition.
Article 47 proposed that the town give the Select Board the power to prohibit deviations from the current use of Algerine Corner as a miniature local park for children and that Algerine Corner be secured from Department of Public Works (DPW) projects such as the proposed stormwater infiltration basin.
Warrant Committee Chair George Ashur gave the committee’s recommendation that the town vote no on Article 47. He explicitly stated that the Warrant Committee looked at the wording of Article 47 as opposed to its intent.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.