After several years of study of how to deal with ongoing pollution, including high levels of e-coli, in Unquity Brook and Gulliver Creek, Milton is now hoping to build a passive stormwater structure at Algerine Corner.
This work is part of the ongoing efforts to clean up the Neponset River watershed area that leads to Boston Harbor, but some residents near the site at the corner of Pleasant and Centre Streets are concerned about the impact on the property that they use as a park for passive recreation, including walking their dogs.
