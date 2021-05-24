The Fruit Center at Milton Marketplace will be able to sell popular ready-made alcoholic cocktails that come in cans, along with craft beers and wine, after the Select Board approved an all-alcoholic beverage license for the store on May 11.
The new license limits the alcoholic content of the cocktails to 12.5 percent and replaces a previous license that allowed it to sell wine and craft beer.
The store has sold wine since 2004 and added craft beer to its lineup in 2012.
The approval came despite some community opposition and complaints during a public hearing that started on April 28.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.