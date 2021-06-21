The Amor Road 40B proposal took a major step forward on June 1 when the developers of the 16-unit project officially filed a comprehensive permit with the Board of Appeals.
The step brings to five the number of 40B projects pending before the Board of Appeals.
In all, Milton has been hit with a slew of affordable development proposals with nine currently proposed for the town that fall within the provisions of the so-called anti snob zoning laws.
The Tamposi development team made the official filing with the town on June 1 after receiving preliminary site eligibility approval from the Massachusetts Housing Finance Authority (MassHousing) in February.
Gazebo to get new roof
