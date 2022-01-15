A hint of town politics is in the air as elected officials have begun to announce their decisions about seeking reelection and other candidates are sprouting up for the spring Town Elections set for April 26.
The nomination period is set to open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and Town Clerk Susan Galvin said she is ready for whatever comes her way.
So far, both of the incumbents serving on the Select Board and the School Committee whose terms are up this year have indicated that they will not be seeking another term in office, and a new candidate for the Select Board, Christopher Hart, has stepped forward.
