We are writing to you collectively as a team of physician and nurse members of the Health Subcommittee of the Return to School Task Force. We are all parents of students in the MPS district, representing all of the schools across the district. We have all volunteered our time and expertise over the last several months to promote the safety of MPS students and staff, including our own children. Together, we have worked to develop an infection control plan that will allow for the safe reopening of MPS using the hybrid model.

We are a multi-disciplinary group, employed by different academic and non-academic hospitals and corporations, in different specialties with expertise in different and complementary areas related to the school reopening. Over the past several months we have not agreed on all of the details about how to interpret the scientific evidence available, and sometimes our differences became heated. At the heart of these debates were the same shared goals: to protect the safety of everyone in the MPS system-students, educators and staff. We are joining together now because we are all in agreement about the most fundamental question facing the MPS community today: The Milton Public School district developed a sound, comprehensive, multi-faceted infection control plan, that is based on current evidence about SARS-CoV-2 spread and the fundamental pillars of infection control. We believe it is safe to open the schools under the current conditions for in-person hybrid learning.

According to data published in The Boston Globe and the New York Times, rates of infection in Massachusetts have fallen by 30% over the past two weeks, and the current test positivity rate in Milton is 1.06%. As the current data stands, we are in a safe context for opening. The current evidence-based infection control plan for MPS includes many proven infection prevention strategies and was developed and adapted to the specifics of the Milton Public School students, staff, and existing infrastructure. It utilizes epidemiologic controls, including a partnership with Beth Israel Deaconness-Milton Hospital to provide accessible, rapid turnaround COVID-19 diagnostic testing for symptomatic students and staff to aid decisions about isolation and cohort quarantines. It employs administrative controls including limiting the number of people in the building, cohort-based classrooms, physical distancing, and a pre-entry symptom/exposure screen that is integrated into Google Classroom for ease of use. Engineering and environmental controls include utilization of outdoor space when feasible, re-purposing of specific rooms throughout the district to meet the need for increased classrooms, increased ventilation through open windows when feasible, and air purifiers with HEPA filters in high-risk environments such as nursing offices. The final pillar of infection control that will be employed is PPE/Hand Hygiene in that masks will be required of all students and staff that enter the building and will be provided to all staff and students who need them. Eye protection in the form of face shields or goggles/safety glasses will be available for all MPS staff. Diligent hand hygiene with increased sanitizing stations available, and instruction on both handwashing and hand sanitizing techniques will be part of the safety plan.

We understand that being flexible and nimble with the changing landscape is important. We continue to look at data, trends, and our current town and state context. With Milton and Massachusetts infection rate data as it is currently, the four- layered approach of epidemiologic controls, administrative controls, engineering and environmental controls, and robust PPE/hand hygiene protocols, we have a safe plan for the hybrid opening. If any of these shifts, re-evaluation will be necessary, and we are all committed to continuing to research and collaborate for the safety of all teachers, staff and students.

We are writing to reinforce our support for the current hybrid reopening plan, which was voted on 5-1 by the school committee less than two weeks ago. The implementation of this robust plan may be called into question due to an event outside of the control of the health committee and the Return to School task force: the sudden retirement of school Superintendent Mary Gormley, with a transition to a new superintendent. We also understand that approximately 85% of the parents in the district selected the hybrid plan, because they supported Mrs. Gormley’s recommendation, reviewed the robust infection control plan, and are convinced of its safety for students, educators, and staff.

 We stand together in this letter, committing our support for a hybrid plan for MPS that utilizes a component of in-person education, with a remote option available as well. We believe that such a plan is safe for students, teachers, and all staff at MPS.

Elissa Perkins, M.D., MPH

Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine

Boston University School of Medicine/Boston Medical Center

Parent of two students at Tucker Elementary School

Westyn Branch-Elliman, M.D., MMSc

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Investigator, VA Boston Center for Healthcare Organization and Implementation Research

Infectious Diseases Consultant, VA Boston Healthcare System and Beth Israel Deaconess

Medical Center

Parent of two students at Glover Elementary School

Robb D. Kociol, M.D., MS, FHFSA

Former Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Section Chief, Advanced

Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology.

Current role, Executive Director, Medical Expert

Division of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Cardiometabolism

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

2 daughters in the Milton school district: a fourth-grader and a seventh-

grader.

Patricia Guglietta, M.D.

Pediatrician, MGH Chelsea HealthCare Center

Clinical Instructor, Harvard Medical School

MPS school physician

Two children in MPS: a daughter, plus a son at Pierce Middle School

Melissa Sweeney, MEd, BSN, BA

Boston Public Schools

Parent of a rising sixth-grader at Pierce and a rising fourth-grader at Collicot Elementary School

Timika Gagne, RN-BSN, M.S., CMSRN

School Nurse, Boston Public Schools

Rising first-grader at Tucker Elementary School and a rising seventh-grader at Pierce

Anne Chamberlin, RN-BSN

PACU RN, Massachusetts General Hospital

Mother to a rising ninth-grader at Milton High School

MaryAnn Dakkak, M.D., MPH

Assistant Professor, Boston University

Mother to two children at Glover Elementary School

Jamie DeCaro, M.Ed, Cer.A.T.T.

Chief Anesthesia Technologist

Department of Anesthesiology, Critical Care and Pain Medicine

Boston Children’s Hospital

Mother of two: one entering kindergarten at Cunningham and one entering second-grade at Collicot

Geoffrey A. Walford, M.D., MMSc

Father of three children at Cunningham

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.