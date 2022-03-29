The Annual Town Meeting will likely be delayed by two weeks until May 16 to give the town more time to prepare a balanced budget.
Select Board Chair Katie Conlon announced the likely shift at the concluding night of the Special Town Meeting on March 16.
Conlon said the delay was primarily due to the fact that the state Department of Revenue (DOR) has not yet certified Milton’s “free cash” or surplus revenue number, which can be used to offset one-time budget items in the next fiscal year.
