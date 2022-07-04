Senior pitcher Charlie Walker briefly stepped off the mound during the June 18 Division 2 State Championship against King Phillip. His team was leading 4-2 in the seventh.
Walker motioned to the home side to get on their feet and then aggressively clapped his gloved and pitching hands together before toeing the rubber once more.
A few pitches later, he got the King Phillip hitter to bounce out to second and for the first time in school history, the Milton High Wildcats were state champions.
It was a historical moment for the program and another classic moment for a town with such a rich baseball tradition.
Eight times the team captured a Bay State Conference title and prior to this year’s appearance, had been in a state championship game.
In 1974, the team, led by pitchers Paul Bortolotti and Dave Stoller, captured the Eastern Mass. Division 1 baseball championship and advanced to the finals.
For the rest of the story read the Milton Times issue of June 30 in print or online.
