During the annual meeting of the Boards of Trustees and Advisors in November, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID-Milton) announced Anthony Cichello as the new chairman of the Board of Trustees, along with six new members on the Board of Trustees and three new members on the Board of Advisors.
Michael Berry, Morgan Besnick, Stacey Cornforth, Stephen Denny, Ebi Okara, and Alisa Kim have joined the Board of Trustees. Cathy Denny, Kathleen Harrington, and Nancy Drew have joined the Board of Advisors.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.