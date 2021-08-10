Hate to miss a trash collection pickup delay?
Pretty soon, there will be an app for that in Milton.
Residents will soon have access to a new application for their mobile phone or computer that will give them all the details they want about trash day, customized to their individual street address.
The Select Board on July 14 gave its approval for Milton to enter into a one-year contract with ReCollect, a technology company, for $7,000 for the creation of the application that will be available to all residents.
