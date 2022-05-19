The Board of Appeals approved the 40B development at 648-652 Canton Ave. on May 2 with a long list of more than 80 conditions attached.
The project calls for 116 apartments to be built in several buildings on the site, with roughly 29 set aside for renters whose income is no more than 80 percent of the area median income.
Although the three-member Board of Appeals panel said they had serious concerns about the project’s suitability for the 7.7 acre parcel off of Canton Avenue, they agreed that the extensive list of conditions was the best they could do to try to mitigate possible water and traffic concerns of the project, which will require at least 30,000 yards of fill to be imported.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.