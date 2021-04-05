Five contested races for town-wide seats will face voters at the April 27 town election.
Voters will also decide on a bonding override to allow a $32.25 million bond for a major revamp of Milton’s fire stations and elect about 100 Town Meeting members by precinct.
The contested races are for the School Committee, the Planning Board, the Select Board, Trustees of the Public Library, and the Board of Health.
Town Clerk Susan Galvin reminds all residents who wish to vote in the election that they must be registered to vote by April 7.
To make it more convenient, her office will be staffed until 8 p.m. on April 7, she said.
