The Archdiocese of Boston today announced the completion of the independent inquiry into St. John’s Seminary following allegations published on social media last year by two former seminarians. The allegations included claims that the Seminary tolerated illicit sexual behavior and excessive alcohol consumption on the part of seminarians and faculty.
The inquiry began in October 2018 and was conducted by former U.S. Attorney Donald K. Stern, with the assistance of Attorney Doug Salvesen and others at the firm Yurko, Salvesen & Remz. The process was extensive, including more than 80 interviews of current or former seminarians, faculty members, staff and Trustees. The inquiry found no evidence of criminal behavior or any sexual activity between seminarians and faculty members. It did conclude that “the Seminary had inadequate (and sometimes absent) leadership and oversight. This contributed to a lack of robust financial controls, a low tolerance for dissenting views, and insufficient attention paid to the seminarians’ human formation.” In addition it discovered only isolated incidents of sexual conduct and alcohol use that are inappropriate in a seminary setting.
Cardinal Sean O'Malley also announced his intention to consult with the Board of Trustees with regard to appointing Interim Rector Fr. Salocks as the Permanent Rector and Associate Vice Rector Fr. Thomas MacDonald as Vice Rector for St. John’s Seminary.
A copy of the full 90-page report and recommendations from Yurko, Salvesen & Renz can be found at:
www.bostoncatholic.org/…/2019_Pr…/Report_11-22-19_8-05am.pdf
