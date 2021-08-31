Face masks will be required starting Aug. 27 for all visitors to town offices, including Town Hall, the Council on Aging, and the Milton Public Library.
The Board of Health unanimously approved the measure during a special meeting on Aug. 20, citing a growing number of COVID-19 cases in town.
Health Director Caroline Kinsella urged the passage of the mandate for visitors since Milton has seen a positivity rate of 2.23 percent and a growing number of cases.
“We are positioned a lot better than other states and towns,” she said.
As of Aug. 22, Milton has had 75 cases of COVID-19 reported for the month.
