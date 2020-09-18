Quincy and State Police detectives arrested a Quincy woman in the fatal Sept. 11 stabbing of 24-year old Cameron Nohmy of Quincy, formerly of Milton.
Alyssa Dellamano, 22, was taken into custody Sept. 17 at a Weymouth residence on a murder warrant issued Sept. 14 by Quincy District Court.
In addition to Dellamano, police arrested Samantha Perrier, 24, of Dedham. She was charged with misleading police during the investigation and pleaded not guilty at her Quincy District Court arraignment.
After Dellamano entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of murder during this same arraignment on Sept. 17, Judge Diane Moriarty ordered that she be held without bail and she be returned to court on Oct. 19 for a probable cause hearing.
Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely told the court that investigators do not have reason to believe that Dellamano knew Nohmy prior to his death. There is no allegation that Perrier was present at the scene of the homicide.
Judge Moriarty imposed $10,000 cash bail on Perrier with conditions that should she post bail, she must stay away from and have no contact with Dellamano and be fitted with a GPS monitoring device. Perrier is also due back in Quincy District Court on Oct. 19.
The incident occurred in a parking lot near the intersection of Hancock Street and Woodbine Street in the Wollaston section of Quincy.
Police were notified by associates of Nohmy at approximately 10:45 p.m. He was transported to Boston Medical Center but did not survive his injuries.
“The Quincy Police were excellent partners with State Police in this investigation,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey stated. “We are grateful to the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the Weymouth, Malden, and Plainville police for their assistance during our attempts to locate Dellamano.”
Dellamano is represented by attorney Thomas Iovieno and Perrier is represented by attorney Steve Lowell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.