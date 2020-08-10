A letter to the Milton Public Schools Community from Superintendent of Schools Mary Gormley:
This week’s Milton School Committee meeting will move from Monday, Aug. 10 to Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. to give members, MPS educators and staff, and the community, time to review an update to the Return to School plan that reframes the Hybrid Model to a Hybrid/Remote Choice Model. This update comes as a result of our internal conversations as we reviewed the MA DESE Learning Management System options and in response to feedback from the community.
As was communicated at the Aug. 5 Milton School Committee meeting, district leadership received the names of the MA DESE Learning Management System options only hours before the meeting. As promised, we spent the next day reviewing these options. After reviewing each program, we determined that neither would meet our mission of providing an education that is equitable, high-quality, and engaging. We appreciate the feedback some of you provided, which was well aligned with our conclusions.
We immediately began the work of developing a new “Hybrid/Remote Choice Model”, which, if endorsed by the Milton School Committee, would allow families to choose either the Hybrid Model (similar to the one previously presented) or an All-Remote Model, which would be taught by Milton Public Schools teachers with Milton Public Schools curriculum. The one possible exception to this could be at Milton High School where every effort will be made to use MPS teachers and curriculum, but specialized courses might require an online course option.
Equity and access are critical components of a successful Return to School plan and the Milton Public Schools is committed to providing a robust, rigorous, and equitable educational experience for all MPS students regardless of the model selected. This is not a one-size fits all situation and necessitates a multi-faceted, inclusive, and flexible approach from the district.
We will present emerging details of this plan to the school community this week and invite feedback as always through the Return to School website (returntoschoolmilton.com). On Thursday, Aug. 13, the Superintendent will recommend either a Full In Person, Hybrid/Remote Choice, or Full Remote model, and the Milton School Committee will take a vote in response to the Superintendent’s recommendation. This recommendation and vote will determine how the Milton Public Schools intends to begin the school year. The state deadline for receiving districts’ plans is now Friday, Aug. 14.
