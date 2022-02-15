Third grader Jack Murray loves reading so much that it was only natural that the announcement of a read-a-thon would spark his creative side.
Instead of just seeking sponsors for reading a certain number of books, Jack, a student at Glover Elementary School, launched Jack’s Bedtime Stories.
He is available to read to younger kids over Zoom for up to 15 minutes for a donation to Glover’s literacy efforts.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.