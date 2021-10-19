The timeline for building a new animal shelter for Milton has taken a step backward after a clerical error in the invitation to bidders forced the town to throw out the previous bids and rebid the project.
The notices for bids contained an incorrect email for Chief Procurement Officer Michael Kelly and “as a result, all bidders did not have equal access to information regarding the project,” according to a notice dated Sept. 15 on the town’s website.
