For the third time in a row, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID-Milton) received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for its continued commitment to patient safety.
This national distinction recognizes BID-Milton’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm including medical errors, injuries, and infections within the hospital.
“Our staff is dedicated and committed to ensuring the safest possible experience for our patients,” stated Rich Fernandez, president of BID-Milton. “Receiving this recognition highlights the diligence of all our caregivers and the collective effort it takes to deliver exceptional care. We are very proud to receive this grade.”
